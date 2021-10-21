Lillard joins two other Blazers legends in collecting lofty NBA honors

Damian Lillard has nabbed one of the biggest honors of his already-storied career. The Trail Blazers point guard was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team on Thursday. He joins Clyde Drexler and Bill Walton, both of whom made their reputations as Portland stars. Also named to the team were Carmelo Anthony and Lenny Wilkens, both of whom had smaller Blazer stints The team was selected by current and former players, coaches, general managers and team and league executives. Seventy-six players…