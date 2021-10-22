NASA launches tool that measures Western water loss

DENVER (AP) — NASA on Thursday launched an online platform with information on how much water evaporates into the atmosphere from plants, soils and other surfaces in the U.S. West, data it says could help water managers, farmers and state officials better manage resources in the parched region.



The platform, OpenET, uses satellite imagery from the Landsat program, a decades-long project of NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey that records human and natural impacts on Earth's surface.



Specifically, it provides data — down to the quarter-acre — for 17 Western states on evapotranspiration, the process by which moisture in leaves, soil and other surfaces evaporates into the air.



The West has been mired for more than two decades in drought, which scientists say human-caused climate change has intensified. Water levels at key reservoirs have fallen to historic lows, prompting the federal government to declare water cuts next year for some states. A blazing summer and years of record-breaking wildfires have also zapped moisture from the ground across the region.



Detailed information on soil moisture could help farmers better plan during especially dry conditions and reduce the water used for irrigation, NASA said at a Thursday briefing.



“Farmers and water managers have not had consistent, timely data on one of the most important pieces of information for managing water, which is the amount of water that’s consumed by crops and other plants as they grow,” said Robyn Grimm, a water specialist with the Environmental Defense Fund, which helped NASA develop the tool alongside other environmental groups and Google.



“To date, that data has been expensive and fragmented," she said.



Many large farms in dry areas, such as California's Central Valley, already have years of experience...