Truce struck in Columbia, Snake salmon litigation
Published
Fish advocates and the Biden administration have asked a federal judge to pause a fight over Columbia River system dam operations until the end of July. The deal includes a compromise to increase spill over several dams in 2022 to aid imperiled salmon and steelhead. “The agreement provides an interim compromise while the parties work together to develop and begin implementing a long-term comprehensive solution that, if successful, may resolve all claims in this litigation,” the parties said…Full Article