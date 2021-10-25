Tesla wants to keep secret its response in Autopilot probe

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla wants to keep secret its response to the U.S. government’s request for information in an investigation of its Autopilot partially automated driving system.



The electric vehicle maker sent a partial response by a Friday deadline to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is investigating how the system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways.



In a document posted on its website Monday, the agency says it is reviewing the response and that Tesla has asked that its whole submission be treated as confidential business information.



Companies often ask that some information be kept confidential when they respond to the agency. Much of the time the documents are heavily redacted before being placed in public files.



In August the safety agency made a detailed information request to Tesla in an 11-page letter that is part of a wide-ranging investigation into how Autopilot behaves when first responder vehicles are parked while crews deal with crashes or other hazards.



The agency wants to know how Teslas detect a crash scene, including flashing lights, road flares, reflective vests worn by responders and vehicles parked on the road.



NHTSA also wants to know how the system responds to low light conditions, what actions it takes if emergency vehicles are present, and how it warns drivers.



The agency opened the investigation in August, citing 12 crashes in which Teslas on Autopilot hit parked police and fire vehicles. In the crashes under investigation, at least 17 people were hurt and one was killed.



NHTSA announced the investigation into Tesla’s driver assist systems including Autopilot and or Traffic Aware Cruise Control after a series of collisions with emergency vehicles since 2018. The probe covers 765,000 vehicles...