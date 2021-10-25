Storms rip path of destruction through towns south of St. Louis

Severe storms pushed through the St. Louis area Sunday, leaving a path of damage behind after multiple tornadoes were confirmed in the bi-state. Up to 15 possible tornadoes were reported across Missouri and Illinois. In the St. Louis area, the hardest-hit areas were south of St. Louis in Farmington, Fredericktown and St. Mary in Missouri and in Chester, Illinois. National Weather Service survey crews will be out Monday morning assessing damage. As of 6 a.m. Monday, no injuries had been reported…