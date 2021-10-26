Robert E. Lee's boyhood home back on the market

Robert E. Lee's boyhood home back on the market

The boyhood home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s is back on the market, a little more than a year after the historic Old Town Alexandria property sold at a serious discount. The home at 601-607 Oronoco St., also known as the Potts-Fitzhugh House, is being offered at an asking price of $5.995 million, $1.1 million more than it sold for in July 2020. Lauren Bishop, a Realtor with McEnearney Associates, is the listing agent for the seller, identified only as Oronoco LLC.  Bishop also represented…

