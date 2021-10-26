Robert E. Lee's boyhood home back on the market

The boyhood home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s is back on the market, a little more than a year after the historic Old Town Alexandria property sold at a serious discount. The home at 601-607 Oronoco St., also known as the Potts-Fitzhugh House, is being offered at an asking price of $5.995 million, $1.1 million more than it sold for in July 2020. Lauren Bishop, a Realtor with McEnearney Associates, is the listing agent for the seller, identified only as Oronoco LLC. Bishop also represented…