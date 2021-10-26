Vehicle Leasing company Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 electric cars, Largest order of it kind

Car rental company Hertz has announced to place an order of 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla. The global vehicle leasing company says it's buying the Tesla Model 3 entry level electric cars by the end of 2022, and it also will buy electric vehicle chargers. No price was given for the order, but it has to be worth around $4 billion because each Model 3 has a base price of around $40,000. Tesla Model 3 is the largest selling electric car of the recent times, also pushing Tesla to become most valuable automaker in the world, leaving behind companies like Toyota, GM and Ford, which rule the sales chart in the same order.