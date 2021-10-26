Five Things for Tuesday, including a requiem for bar beers and PDX pumpkins

Good morning. Here are Five Things to get Tuesday started. Lake Oswego manufacturer Greenbrier Cos. will have something it has never had before: a CEO who is not Bill Furman. The railcar and barge maker announced that longtime executive and current company President Lorie Tekorius will take over the CEO role from retiring Furman next spring. Speaking of execs, we want to know who are the leaders in your company whose dedication and teamwork helped you pull through one of the most challenging…