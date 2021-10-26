Insurtech startup Sana Benefits raises $20M to disrupt health insurance for small business

An Austin-based health insurance startup is planning to hire dozens and open a health clinic in Austin on the heels of raising a new round of venture funding. Sana Benefits Inc. said Oct. 26 it has secured $20 million in an extension of its series A funding round. The investment was led by Austin's Gigafund. Other firms supplying fresh capital included American Family Ventures, Breyer Capital, JAM Fund and Harmon Brothers Ad Ventures. This brings Sana's total funding to $47 million since its founding…