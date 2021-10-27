Singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker to open third Kittenish fashion boutique

Kittenish, a women’s fashion brand with a cult following on Instagram, will open a Tampa boutique. Kittenish founder Jessie James Decker, a Nashville-based singer and songwriter, said she’s been looking to open a store in Tampa since 2019. She visits the city frequently — her best friend, influencer Jessica Payne, lives here and owns Sweatology, an infrared sauna studio in South Tampa. Payne, Decker said, convinced her she had a following in Tampa. Data from Shopify Inc., an e-commerce platform,…