Novavax files for authorization of Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has filed for regulatory approval of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the U.K. — a major step toward seeking approval in more countries, including the U.S. The Gaithersburg biotech said Wednesday it has completed all of the requirements for its submission to the U.K.’s regulatory agency, after kicking off a rolling review process earlier this year. It’s a big step for the company, which has faced numerous manufacturing challenges that have prolonged its ability…