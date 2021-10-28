Airbnb says it will crack down on Halloween parties

Airbnb Inc. is cracking down on troublesome Halloween night parties before they begin, announcing a slate of rules aimed at thwarting rowdy revelers at its network of vacation homes. The San Francisco-based company said it would block one-night rentals over Halloween weekend. Exceptions are made for guests with a history of positive reviews and for rentals that don't include the entire home. Airbnb tested similar limits in Minneapolis and elsewhere in 2020 — not just for Halloween but New Year's…