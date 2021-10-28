Airbnb says it will crack down on Halloween parties

Airbnb says it will crack down on Halloween parties

bizjournals

Published

Airbnb Inc. is cracking down on troublesome Halloween night parties before they begin, announcing a slate of rules aimed at thwarting rowdy revelers at its network of vacation homes. The San Francisco-based company said it would block one-night rentals over Halloween weekend. Exceptions are made for guests with a history of positive reviews and for rentals that don't include the entire home. Airbnb tested similar limits in Minneapolis and elsewhere in 2020 — not just for Halloween but New Year's…

Full Article