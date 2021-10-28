Facebook plans to expand its Los Lunas data center campus by two buildings

It's Facebook official. The company on Wednesday announced that it will move beyond its initial six-building commitment at its Los Lunas data center campus and add buildings No. 7 and No. 8 in the future. The two new buildings represent an $800 million price tag, bringing Facebook's total investment to nearly $2 billion for its Los Lunas campus. The future eight-building campus will stretch in size to nearly 3.8 million square feet. With this expansion, the Los Lunas campus will double its workforce…