On the heels of Facebook's big name change we ask: WTF is the metaverse?

Facebook announced Thursday it is rebranding as "Meta" which will become the parent company that oversees all of Big Blue’s apps including the flagship Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, WhatsApp and any future products it might launch. The change is in broad strokes similar to Google's corporate restructuring as Alphabet in 2015. But the transition also reflects CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s larger vision of his company building out a global “metaverse” while also attempting to refresh the company’s…