Texas-based company plans to bring fiber internet, more than 100 jobs to Albuquerque

Internet provider Vexus Fiber, based in Lubbock, Texas, plans to add more than 100 permanent jobs and an Albuquerque office as it brings its moves into the local market. The company will invest a total of $250 million into network infrastructure serving the city of Albuquerque, though other communities are also in consideration, president and CEO Jim Gleason told Business First. The Vexus network will support 10-gigabit speeds and service will be made available to residential and business customers.…