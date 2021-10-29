'Simpsons' pop-up, a Moe's replica, coming to the only mall in Greater Washington that makes sense

A replica of Moe's, the community's go-to bar and restaurant from "The Simpsons," is coming to a Greater Washington mall. You can probably guess where: Springfield Town Center. JMC Pop Ups LLC is bringing its "Moe's Pop Up Experience" to the Northern Virginia shopping center, in a space on the lower level by the Macy's entrance. It will look authentic with one fairly massive difference from the cartoon version: No Duff. Or any beer for that matter. "This is not an actual bar," per the website.…