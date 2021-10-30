E-scooter company Helbiz enters Sacramento market

New York-based mobility company Helbiz Inc. announced its intention to deploy a fleet of e-scooters in Sacramento as part of its plans for expansion in California. Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ) stated that it recently secured a one-year permit with the city of Sacramento to deploy 250 e-scooters. The company launched in 2015 and operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in 35 cities around the world. It states it's the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Gian Luca…