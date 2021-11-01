A call for Tampa Bay business leaders to help keep the city age-friendly

Myth: Boomers and empty nesters flocking to Tampa Bay are burdens on the community draining our local economy and government services. Fact: Boomers, like millennials, want to live where they can easily get to the grocery stores, doctors, museums, and concert halls – features known as livable, age-friendly communities. Here in Florida, forecasts show that the state’s 50-plus population creates an outsized economic impact estimated to drive growth for the next 30 years and beyond. AARP data…