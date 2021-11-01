Tussling Dems tumble toward deal on Biden's economic plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fractious congressional Democrats coalesced significantly around President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar domestic ambitions last week. But the two measures boosting resources for social, environment and infrastructure programs remained works in progress, and lawmakers also managed to embarrass Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



That dissonance reflects how things routinely work in Congress, where legislating and politics are ungainly and often produce convoluted messages.



A look at Democrats' bumpy path ahead following another tumultuous week of trying to pull their agenda through a Congress divided so tightly that they'll need almost unanimous support to smash through united Republican opposition:



LIKELY VICTORY IN SIGHT



Though its final shape is still being negotiated, Biden bowed to Democrats' handful of stubborn moderates demanding that he cut his 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social and environment programs in half.



After months of bargaining, the party’s increasingly powerful progressives have largely decided to back an outline of that now diminished plan, though they're still fighting to preserve some programs. While initially demanding $6 trillion and then falling back to $3.5 trillion, they’re declaring victory at a still hefty $1.75 trillion, perhaps a bit more.



A final deal would let Biden and his party try selling voters on the measure’s large sums for universal preschool, extended subsidies and tax breaks for health care, and tax credits to encourage cleaner energy. It’s paid for largely with new levies on millionaires and big corporations. All score well in polls.



Two Democratic aides said Sunday that progress was being made toward adding language aimed at lowering pharmaceutical costs by letting Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices. The compromise...