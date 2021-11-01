Cincinnati fintech backed by North American Properties ready for the spotlight

A 2-year-old Cincinnati fintech quietly working in the commercial construction space has landed key financing backing from one of the city’s largest developers as it readies for its go-to-market launch. Downtown-based Struxtion, which provides working capital to contractors and subcontractors, has raised a $5.5 million seed round led by Cincinnati-based North American Properties, a multifamily, mixed-use, office, student housing, hotel and retail developer. It’s a key backing that gives the…