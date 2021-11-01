The truth about America’s return to the corporate office

What will the future of the corporate office look like? This question is top of mind for employees and their employers alike, and it’s true that there is no one-size-fits all answer. To lead by example, commercial real estate professionals at firms like JLL were among the first to return to the office and put their heads together to brainstorm the safest, smartest and smoothest way to welcome back as many employees as possible. Now, commercial real estate professionals are eager to help their clients…