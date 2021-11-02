Five things you need to know today, and Boston's historic election

Good morning, Boston. Today’s the day Boston will see its first woman and first person of color elected mayor. For more, scroll down. On the way, read the five things you need to know to start your workday. Boston's historic vote Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu has consistently led in the polls, but today's the day the voters of Boston will choose their next mayor. Blue Bikes are free, and former Boston Mayor (now U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is ready to help whoever wins if they call…