The Latest: 'Fossil of the Day' awards underway at COP26

The latest on U.N. climate summit COP26:



GLASGOW, Scotland — Environmentalists have launched their traditional “Fossil of the Day” awards at the U.N. climate conference, with Britain and Australia the first to receive the questionable honor.



Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of hundreds of non-governmental organizations, said many observers who had traveled long distances to attend the summit were prevented from reaching meetings because of lengthy lines. When they tried to log on from elsewhere, technical problems prevented them from connecting, CAN said.



It urged the host country to improve organization so civil society groups can participate in the talks.



Australia received the second “fossil” for recently approving three new coal projects even as it claimed to be stepping up its efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, CAN said.



GLASGOW, Scotland — Cyprus’ president says his government is working with neighboring countries to come up with a regional action plan aimed at tackling climate change in the east Mediterranean and the Middle East.



Nicos Anastasiades told the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday that 240 scientists from the Middle East and Europe are already working to prepare policy recommendations, measures and “specific solutions” for the region that has been classified a “global climate change hot-spot.”



Anastasiades said in the next few months, a meeting of regional ministers will precede a leaders’ summit that will endorse the action plan and set up monitoring mechanisms to ensure “implementation of our commitments.”



Cyprus hosted a regional climate change conference last month that underscored the need for a speedy switch in the Middle East and the east Mediterranean from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources because...