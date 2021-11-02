Here's how Ohio State's Covid-19 vaccination push is going

Ohio State University has seen a sharp increase in its Covid-19 vaccination rate in the two-plus months that have passed since the university announced it would require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus. On Aug. 24, when the requirement was announced, the university-wide vaccination rate was 73%. As of Oct. 28, 91% of students, faculty and staff are partially or fully vaccinated against Covid-19, representing approximately 95,000 people, according to spokesman Ben…