Elton John launches an eyewear collection with Walmart

Elton John, the singer known as much for his outlandish outfits and bedazzled eyewear as for his music in the 1970s and ‘80s, has launched a new line of glasses with Walmart and Sam’s Club. Elton John Eyewear features frames with names like “Rocketman,” a nod to the singer’s hit song and recent biopic; “A-List,” reflecting the peak of his career; and “Prodigy,” representing his rise from a shy piano prodigy in the U.K. to international celebrity. The Foundations Collection…