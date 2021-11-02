Built Technologies hires former Amazon Web Services executive Bob Van Nortwick as its first president

Nashville’s newest unicorn has its first president. Former Amazon Web Services executive Bob Van Nortwick has been named president of Built Technologies, according to a news release. The hire comes a little more than a month after Built announced a $125 million round of funding at a $1.5 billion valuation, launching the fintech startup into "unicorn" territory, a buzzy Silicon Valley term for startups with a ten-digit-plus valuation. The big-dollar valuation was another important mile marker…