Giving to top charities rose 3.7% in 2020, driven by wealthy

In the wake of the most devastating public-health emergency in a century and the resulting economic uncertainty, Americans provided more charitable dollars to United Way Worldwide than any other nonprofit focused on direct aid, followed by the Salvation Army and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to new rankings by the Chronicle of Philanthropy.



The most striking increase in charitable giving last year came at Feeding America, a national network of more than 200 food banks, which grew the fastest of the 100 nonprofits in the Chronicle rankings. Feeding America raised over $515 million last year, more than three-and-a-half times what it brought in in 2019.



Even with that increase, though, Feeding America officials — like the leaders of other nonprofits — are worried about what will happen as the urgency of the health and economic crises fade but demand for charitable services continues.



“We are in a fortunate position to have such an influx of donors, but the need is enormous,” says Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Feeding America. “The cameras have started to go away from the food bank lines, but the lines haven’t gone away. It’s so incredibly important that people stick with us.”



At the Salvation Army, officials are worried that Americans will hold back after nearly two years of feeling the urgency of the pandemic. “What we fear, like other nonprofits, of course, is donor fatigue,” says Dale Bannon, national community-relations and development secretary at the Salvation Army, which raised $1.8 billion last year, an increase of 31%.



The findings come from the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s America’s Favorite Charities ranking of organizations that earn the most direct financial support from individuals, foundations, and corporations. The Chronicle...