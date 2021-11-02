Quentin Tarantino to auction seven unseen Pulp Fiction scenes as NFTs
Published
Each of the NFTs will contain “secret” content that’s only revealable to its owner, including the uncut first handwritten scripts of the movie.Full Article
Published
Each of the NFTs will contain “secret” content that’s only revealable to its owner, including the uncut first handwritten scripts of the movie.Full Article
Quentin Tarantino is diving into the world of NFTs. According to IndieWire, the director has announced that he will be auctioning..