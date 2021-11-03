Korean fried chicken restaurant opens in Chandler

Bap and Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant started in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has opened a new location in Chandler. The restaurant, which features a combination of Korean and American style fried chicken and rice bowls, opened its doors at 960 N. 54th Street in Chandler on Nov. 1, but will hold a grand opening on Nov. 16. Bap and Chicken opened in a 3,200-square-foot former Habit Burger location. “I’ve really enjoyed spending time in the Phoenix area and feel that Chandler is the perfect location…