Under Armour beats estimates in 3Q, raises full-year guidance

Shares of Under Armour Inc. spiked by almost 9% on Tuesday morning after the sportswear maker beat Wall Street expectations for profit and sales in the third quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Baltimore-based Under Armour reported its profit almost tripled in the third quarter to $113.4 million, or 24 cents per share, compared to $39 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago. Adjusting for the impact of a restructuring plan implemented last year, Under Armour's quarterly profit grew 22.6%…