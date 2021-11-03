Pureval sprints past Mann to become Cincinnati’s next mayor
Published
Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval won a sweeping victory in the race for Cincinnati mayor on Tuesday, defeating veteran Councilman David Mann.Full Article
Published
Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval won a sweeping victory in the race for Cincinnati mayor on Tuesday, defeating veteran Councilman David Mann.Full Article
Aftab Pureval defeated David Mann to become Cincinnati's next mayor.
Good morning, Cincinnati. Have you burned through the Halloween candy yet? Personally, I’d like to find the evil genius who..