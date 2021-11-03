Edmunds: How to prep your vehicle for winter driving

Driving your vehicle when there’s snow and ice on the roads can be a little intimidating — but it doesn’t have to be. Edmunds’ experts have five steps you can take now that will pay off come winter.



SWITCH TO WINTER TIRES



The standard tires that came with your vehicle are likely all-seasons. As their name implies, these tires are suitable for all conditions. But think of all-seasons as jack-of-all-trades, master of none. You’ll get the best grip and stability on snowy or icy roads if you fit your car with dedicated winter tires. These tires are engineered for situations such as heavy snow or black ice.



However, you shouldn’t keep these specialized tires mounted all year. As such, consider buying a set of winter tires mounted on an extra set of wheels and store them until winter arrives. It’s an added expense and hassle up front, but it makes the seasonal switch a lot easier. Consult your owner’s manual for more information on what type of tires to get.



No matter which tires you drive on during the winter, be sure to regularly check their air pressure and ensure they’re set to your vehicle’s recommended pressure. Colder temperatures reduce the amount of air pressure in your tires, and low air pressure can result in suboptimal tire performance and longevity.



GET YOUR VEHICLE INSPECTED



Bitter cold can increase wear and tear on certain parts of your vehicle, particularly if it’s getting on in years. But to the untrained eye, these potential problem areas aren’t always easy to find. The solution? Have a trained mechanic inspect your vehicle. It’s better to get your inspection done early enough so that you can deal with potential repair issues before wintertime fully sets in.



Make sure your mechanic tests your vehicle’s battery if it’s not part of the inspection already....