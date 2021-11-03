This is the world's top female-friendly company, Forbes says

Hershey Co. is dubbed the most female-friendly company in the world, according to inaugural rankings from Forbes. Led by CEO Michele Buck, the Pennsylvania company is located about 100 miles west of Philadelphia and makes the eponymous candy bar and Kisses. The pandemic saw millions of women either lose their jobs or seek employment with greater flexibility to work while also being caregivers at home. Work environments conducive to the dual roles that many women serve in became all the more valuable…