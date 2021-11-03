Harpers Ferry luxury hotel is a go, finally. A real estate giant will oversee the project.

It’s been quite the hike, but the Hill Top House hotel is a go in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The project and development services arm of JLL Hotels & Hospitality has been awarded the contract to oversee the resurrection of the historic Hilltop House overlooking the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. The roughly 100-key project is an effort of SWaN Hill Top LLC, an affiliate of Leesburg-based venture firm SWaN & Legend Venture Partners LLC. The project is now estimated to cost…