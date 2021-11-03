Civic leaders weigh in on Seattle election results

Seattle voters on Tuesday delivered a stinging rebuke to City Council candidates who gave the business community and downtown the cold shoulder. Mayoral candidate and City Council President M. Lorena González, who declined to participate in the Downtown Seattle Association's (DSA) candidate vetting process, trailed Bruce Harrell by 30 percentage points. The results, while not final, are a big dose of schadenfreude for the DSA. That was clear from a DSA statement: “It’s pretty clear that Seattle…