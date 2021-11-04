January 4 Deadline For Employers With 100+ Employees To Get Workers Fully Vaccinated
Published
Thursday, the Biden administration has announced a set of new policies that will protect workers and drive additional progress in getting millions of Americans vaccinated. First, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is issuing a rule to require employers with 100 or more employees to ensure each of their workers is fully vaccinated by January 4 or tests negative for COVID atFull Article