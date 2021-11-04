Kaiser Permanente nurses say they will go on strike Nov. 15
Published
The union submitted a ten-day notice to KP management, as the two sides have not reached an agreement.Full Article
Published
The union submitted a ten-day notice to KP management, as the two sides have not reached an agreement.Full Article
More than 3,000 San Diego Kaiser Permanente health care workers could walk off the job on Nov. 15 if a collective bargaining..
The union that represents nurses and other healthcare professionals has taken another step closer to authorizing a strike on..