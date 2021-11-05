Emergent BioSolutions, feds terminate long-running pandemic preparedness contract

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and the Department of Health and Human Services have terminated a pandemic preparedness contract the Gaithersburg company has held since 2012. Emergent (NYSE: EBS) said it reached "a mutual agreement" to terminate a contract that established a public-private partnership for pandemic preparedness and designated the company's Baltimore manufacturing facility as a Center for Innovation and Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM). The termination includes "all associated…