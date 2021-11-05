Web site: http://SFGHF.org Organization phone number: (628) 206-4478 Executive officer: Kim Meredith, Chief Executive Officer Chairman: John H. Bell Organization's mission statement: The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation supports and funds excellence in patient care and innovation at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG) because we believe in equity, access, and quality health care for all. History of the organization: In 1991, a dedicated group of volunteers…