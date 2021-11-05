Seattle entrepreneurial duo looks to tackles higher ed’s struggles with new startup university

It’s not every day — or every decade — that you hear of a new university starting up. For a nonprofit, it's not the most lucrative business venture, and the startup costs and regulatory hurdles are intense. But Caitlin O’R. B. Carter and Maren Rosenbach are determined to build a new kind of higher-education institution in the Seattle area. The founders envision Wright University, named after Carter’s late grandmother who was a lifelong educator, to be an inclusive four-year school focused…