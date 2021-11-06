More than half of US states are suing to stop Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Three Democrat-led states joined 23 Republican-led states in lawsuits filed Friday claiming Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is unconstitutional.Full Article
At Least 26 States, File Lawsuits Over, Workplace Vaccine Mandate.
ABC reports that over two dozen states have..
(AP) - The sweeping Biden administration's new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies...