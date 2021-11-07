EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status.



Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions.



The U.S. is also reopening the land borders with Canada and Mexico for vaccinated people. Most trips from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. are by land rather than air.



Here are some questions and answers about the changes:



WHY ARE THESE CHANGES HAPPENING?



The goal is to restore more normal travel while limiting the spread of COVID-19, the government says. The travel industry and European allies have pushed for an end to country-specific bans. Americans have been allowed to fly to Europe for months, and Europeans have been pushing the U.S. to change its policies.



In 2019, before the pandemic, about one-fifth of the roughly 79 million visitors to the U.S. came from Europe.



WHAT ARE THE MAIN REQUIREMENTS?



All adult foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. must be fully vaccinated before boarding their flight. Like before, travelers will still have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to the U.S.



EVERYONE NEEDS TO BE VACCINATED?



Yes, with some exceptions. Children under 18 don't need to be vaccinated but they do need to take a COVID test. Kids 2 and younger are exempt from testing requirements.



WHAT ABOUT ADULTS WHO AREN'T VACCINATED?



Since half the world remains unvaccinated, and vaccine distribution has been so skewed to rich countries, the Biden administration is leaving a loophole for people who live...