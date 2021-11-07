See $3.25 million custom lakeside home with boat house near Oconomowoc: Open House

A custom lakefront property in Lake Country is on the market for $3.25 million. It's on the east side of Silver Lake at 3005 North Silver Cedar Road in Summit, Wisconsin, near the Oconomowoc border. The home includes shiplap wall treatments, barn doors and beams, and light fixtures ranging from traditional candelabra fixtures to antler chandeliers. At 5,437 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. The kitchen has high-end appliances including double…