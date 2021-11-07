U.S. mortgage rates tick back down

After weeks of increases, U.S. mortgage rates reversed course, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.09% for the week ending Nov. 4 — down from 3.14% last week. Four months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.81%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “While mortgage rates fell after several weeks on the rise, we expect future upticks due to…