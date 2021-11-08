Washington Football Team's rookie cornerback stops the pass, then enjoys the rush

Benjamin St-Juste, a Montreal native, is a rookie cornerback for the Washington Football Team, chosen 74th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rush Bowls, a fruit- and acai-bowl business with a location on U Street NW, just named a new bowl after him. The St. Juste Bowl, created by the player, includes coconut milk, raspberry juice, pineapple, strawberry and beet juice, topped with granola and honey. How did you connect with Rush Bowls? Had you tried it before? I have always been a big fan of acai bowls…