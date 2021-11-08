P&G debuts disability-friendly packaging, will share design with beauty industry

Procter & Gamble has debuted packaging for one of its beauty lines that is meant to more accessible to customers with disabilities, and it is sharing the design with the wider industry. P&G (NYSE: PG) and its Olay North America business is rolling out an easy-open lid that was developed with and for people with disabilities and will be rolled out for Olay's most popular products: Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Facial Moisturizer, Retinol 24 Face Moisturizer and Collagen…