Tesla share price falls after Elon Musk's Twitter poll
Published
The drop comes after Twitter users vote in favour of the carmaker's boss selling 10% of his stake.Full Article
Published
The drop comes after Twitter users vote in favour of the carmaker's boss selling 10% of his stake.Full Article
Tesla shares slumped about 5% in premarket trading after its CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings _ about $20..
Nearly 58 per cent of Elon Musk’s followers who participated in his Twitter poll have told him to sell 10 per cent of his stock..