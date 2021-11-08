McAfee agrees to be taken private again in $14B deal with Advent-led group

McAfee Corp. on Monday said it has agreed to a buyout by a consortium led by private equity firm Advent International that's valued at $14 billion, including debt. The 34-year-old San Jose-based cybersecurity company said that the investor group will buy all of its outstanding shares for $26 each in an all-cash deal that values McAfee at about $12 billion on an equity basis. The purchase price is nearly 23% about McAfee's closing price on Thursday, the day before news of the possible buyout surfaced.…