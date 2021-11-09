Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes home loan rates by 0.05% --Check new interest rates here
KMBL’s home loan interest rates now start at 6.55% p.a. and is applicable for both fresh home loans and balance transfers.Full Article
The new interest rates for home loans will be applicable from November 9 to December 10, 2021.
