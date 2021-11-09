Q&A: Why homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding to Nashville

Columbus-based M/I Homes recently announced plans to add Nashville to the markets it serves, a move CEO Bob Schottenstein described as years in the making. The Nashville Business Journal, one of our sister publications, recently caught up with Schottenstein to talk about the move. Here's what he had to say, edited for length and clarity: Why are you expanding into Nashville now? We consider Nashville one of the most dynamic and fastest growing cities in the country, there’s a very high quality…